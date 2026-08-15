Ferran Torres headshot

Ferran Torres News: Signs with PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:16am

Torres signed a contract with PSG through 2031, joining from Barcelona, and will wear the number 9 shirt, according to the club.

Torres scored 65 goals in 207 appearances for Barcelona, winning three LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups, including his equalizer in the 2025 Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid, after previously scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances for Manchester City. The Spain international has earned 65 caps for his country and scored the winning goal in extra time of this summer's World Cup final against Argentina, earning Player of the Match honours as Spain claimed their second title, and he now brings that pedigree to PSG's attack as he begins the next chapter of his career.

Ferran Torres
Paris Saint-Germain
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