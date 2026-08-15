Ferran Torres News: Signs with PSG
Torres signed a contract with PSG through 2031, joining from Barcelona, and will wear the number 9 shirt, according to the club.
Torres scored 65 goals in 207 appearances for Barcelona, winning three LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups, including his equalizer in the 2025 Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid, after previously scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances for Manchester City. The Spain international has earned 65 caps for his country and scored the winning goal in extra time of this summer's World Cup final against Argentina, earning Player of the Match honours as Spain claimed their second title, and he now brings that pedigree to PSG's attack as he begins the next chapter of his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferran Torres See More
-
World Cup
Spain vs Belgium Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal37 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 7 Picks for Monday, June 1562 days ago
-
World Cup
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Monday, June 1562 days ago
-
World Cup
Spain vs Cape Verde Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group H63 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Squad Ages: Youngest and Oldest Teams Ranked72 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferran Torres See More