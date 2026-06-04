Ferran Torres headshot

Ferran Torres News: Supersub role for Spain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Torres has been named in Spain's World Cup squad and is expected to play a key rotational role off the bench throughout the competition, providing manager De la Fuente with a direct and experienced option to change the course of games.

Torres ended the season with Barcelona having contributed 16 goals and two assists in 33 La Liga appearances in a regular starter role at club level, continuing to demonstrate his quality as a reliable and dangerous wide forward. The Spaniard brings pace, directness and a clinical instinct in front of goal that makes him a dangerous impact option from the bench, and his ability to operate across the front line gives manager De la Fuente tactical flexibility in the later stages of matches. Torres heads into the World Cup motivated to make the most of every opportunity that comes his way and prove he can be a match-winner for Spain at the tournament.

Ferran Torres
Barcelona
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