Ferran Torres headshot

Ferran Torres News: Two goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Torres scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Torres would bag two goal contributions in Tuesday's loss, recording an assist on the opening goal in the fourth minute before a goal of his own in the 24th minute. He would nearly bag a second goal in the 55th minute, ruled out by offside. He ended a UCL campaign in which he only started in four of his 10 appearances, recording three goals and one assist.

Ferran Torres
Barcelona
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