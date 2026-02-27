Fidel Ambriz Injury: Diagnosed with quad issue

Ambriz is dealing with a right quadriceps myofascial injury that he suffered in the last clash versus Pumas, his club announced Thursday.

Ambriz will likely miss at least a couple of weeks, but his exact recovery timeline is expected to depend on his progress. This blow comes right when the midfielder had found some consistency as part of Rayados' lineup, and it could put the team in a difficult situation given that Jorge Agustin Rodriguez (undisclosed) is also questionable. Thus, Iker Fimbres and Oliver Torres could be forced to do defensive work in holding midfield in upcoming fixtures.