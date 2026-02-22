Fidel Ambriz Injury: Forced off against Pumas

Ambriz subbed off due to an injury in Sunday's game versus Pumas, Goles y Cifras reports.

Ambriz might have suffered a muscular issue, but his status is unclear following his forced substitution Sunday. It was his third consecutive start and sixth of the year in Liga MX play, as he had been Rayados' most consistent defensive midfielder before getting hurt. Both Iker Fimbres and Jorge Agustin Rodriguez will likely see increased action if the injury forces Ambriz to miss future matchups.