Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fidel Ambriz headshot

Fidel Ambriz News: Rare goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Ambriz scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Club Necaxa.

Since signing with Monterrey, Ambriz's first season with the team has been a mixed bag. Ambriz was frequently part of Monterrey's starting XI until December, when he was eventually dropped. Despite playing less than 100 minutes since mid-December, Ambriz's latest start saw him score, which ideally earns him some favor to log more regular playing time for his team.

Fidel Ambriz
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now