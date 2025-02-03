Fidel Ambriz News: Rare goal Saturday
Ambriz scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Club Necaxa.
Since signing with Monterrey, Ambriz's first season with the team has been a mixed bag. Ambriz was frequently part of Monterrey's starting XI until December, when he was eventually dropped. Despite playing less than 100 minutes since mid-December, Ambriz's latest start saw him score, which ideally earns him some favor to log more regular playing time for his team.
