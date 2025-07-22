Fidel Barajas News: Loaned to Atletico San Luis

Barajas has found a new team in Atletico San Luis after being dropped by Guadalajara for the Apertura 2025 campaign.

Barajas barely saw action for either Chivas or D.C. United, but had previously shone with USL side Charleston Battery and with Mexican youth national teams. The 19-year-old midfielder will add depth to the Potosinos' left wing behind players like Juan Sanabria, Sebastien Salles Lamonge and Miguel Garcia.