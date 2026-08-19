Fikayo Tomori headshot

Fikayo Tomori Injury: No longer part of the plans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Tomori isn't training with the group and won't be selected for the first rounds, as Milan decided to sell him, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Tomori has been asked to find a new team, as his time with Milan is coming to an end after six seasons. Mario Gila, Koni De Winter and Sankhoun Diawara will substitute for him until the team finds a new option.

Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan
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