Fikayo Tomori headshot

Fikayo Tomori News: Posts six clearances against Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Tomori had three blocks, two tackles (zero won) and six clearances in Sunday's 2-0 win over Cremonese.

Tomori turned in a solid shift but missed out on the clean sheet since he was replaced for tactical reasons late in the game. He has registered multiple tackles and clearances in four games in a row, amassing 10 (five won) and 15, respectively, adding one interception, three crosses (one accurate) and seven blocks in that stretch.

Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan
More Stats & News
