Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fikayo Tomori headshot

Fikayo Tomori News: Racks up stats against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Tomori recorded six tackles (five won), five clearances, one block and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Tomori was brilliant in the back and assembled his busiest stat line of the year, but Inter managed to equalize late. Malick Thiaw (thigh) returned to the bench in this one and could resume getting minutes soon. He has logged 15 tackles (10 won), four interceptions, 16 clearances and three blocks in his last five outings, with no clean sheets.

Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now