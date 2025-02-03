Fikayo Tomori News: Racks up stats against Inter

Tomori recorded six tackles (five won), five clearances, one block and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Tomori was brilliant in the back and assembled his busiest stat line of the year, but Inter managed to equalize late. Malick Thiaw (thigh) returned to the bench in this one and could resume getting minutes soon. He has logged 15 tackles (10 won), four interceptions, 16 clearances and three blocks in his last five outings, with no clean sheets.