Fikayo Tomori headshot

Fikayo Tomori News: Routine display in Juventus bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Tomori registered one tackle (one won) and one clearance in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Juventus.

Tomori held his own in the back but wasn't as flashy and busy as Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlovic. He has tallied at least one clearance in his last three outings, accumulating seven, helping secure two clean sheets and posting four tackles (three won), one interception and one block over that span.

Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan
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