Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fikayo Tomori headshot

Fikayo Tomori News: Sees red in Empoli tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Tomori recorded three tackles (one won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's game versus Empoli before picking up his second yellow card early in the second half.

Tomori soiled a nice display in the back by getting cautioned twice due to two careless fouls. He'll miss Saturday's home game against Verona, while he'll be available to play against Feyenoord in the Champions League. Matteo Gabbia or Malick Thiaw will take his place in the back.

Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now