Fikayo Tomori News: Sees red in Empoli tilt

Tomori recorded three tackles (one won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's game versus Empoli before picking up his second yellow card early in the second half.

Tomori soiled a nice display in the back by getting cautioned twice due to two careless fouls. He'll miss Saturday's home game against Verona, while he'll be available to play against Feyenoord in the Champions League. Matteo Gabbia or Malick Thiaw will take his place in the back.