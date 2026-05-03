Fikayo Tomori News: Sent off early against Sassuolo
Tomori registered one clearance and picked up two yellow card in 24 minutes in Sunday's match versus Sassuolo.
Tomori had a poor start at the back and was booked twice for professional fouls, leaving his team a man down early. He'll be unavailable for next Sunday's home game versus Atalanta. Koni De Winter will likely substitute for him.
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