Fikayo Tomori headshot

Fikayo Tomori News: Sent off early against Sassuolo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Tomori registered one clearance and picked up two yellow card in 24 minutes in Sunday's match versus Sassuolo.

Tomori had a poor start at the back and was booked twice for professional fouls, leaving his team a man down early. He'll be unavailable for next Sunday's home game versus Atalanta. Koni De Winter will likely substitute for him.

Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan
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