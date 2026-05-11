Fikayo Tomori headshot

Fikayo Tomori News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 1:16am

Tomori completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Atalanta.

Tomori will return versus Genoa and likely get the nod over Koni De Winter in the back. He has recorded at least one clearance in his four displays, helping secure two clean sheets and adding four tackles (three won), one interception and one block during that stretch.

Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan
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