Fikayo Tomori News: Serves suspension
Tomori completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Atalanta.
Tomori will return versus Genoa and likely get the nod over Koni De Winter in the back. He has recorded at least one clearance in his four displays, helping secure two clean sheets and adding four tackles (three won), one interception and one block during that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fikayo Tomori See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 8March 8, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Arsenal v. Chelsea Cheat SheetJuly 30, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Chelsea v. Norwich City PreviewJuly 13, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Sheffield United v. Chelsea PreviewJuly 11, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Chelsea v. Manchester City PreviewJune 24, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fikayo Tomori See More