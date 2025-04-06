Fantasy Soccer
Fikayo Tomori headshot

Fikayo Tomori News: Sets up teammate against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Tomori assisted once to go with three tackles (zero won), two interceptions and seven clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Fiorentina.

Tomori returned to the XI after seven matches and, while he was busy, he wasn't particularly great in the back. He contributed to the equalizer with a long through ball that hit Luka Jovic in stride after a pair of Fiorentina players failed to intercept it. He'll compete with Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlovic from here on out.

Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan
