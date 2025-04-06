Fikayo Tomori News: Sets up teammate against Fiorentina
Tomori assisted once to go with three tackles (zero won), two interceptions and seven clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Fiorentina.
Tomori returned to the XI after seven matches and, while he was busy, he wasn't particularly great in the back. He contributed to the equalizer with a long through ball that hit Luka Jovic in stride after a pair of Fiorentina players failed to intercept it. He'll compete with Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlovic from here on out.
