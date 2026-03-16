Filip Jorgensen headshot

Filip Jorgensen Injury: Dealing with groin issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Jorgensen missed Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to groin issues and is a doubt for Tuesday's second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, according to coach Liam Rosenior. "Filip felt his groin yesterday and he couldn't train. Hopefully, Filip will be back really, really soon."

Jorgensen was unable to train in recent days due to a groin issue and was forced to sit out Saturday's clash against Newcastle United because of it. Coach Liam Rosenior indicated the problem is only minor, meaning the goalkeeper could be back in the mix soon, though he remains a major doubt for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. If Jorgensen cannot go, Robert Sanchez is expected to step in and start between the posts.

Filip Jorgensen
Chelsea
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