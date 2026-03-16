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Filip Jorgensen Injury: Set for scans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Jorgensen (groin) is set for scans on a groin injury and is out for the time being, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "With Filip, he felt something in his groin after the PSG game. We are getting him scanned to find out the full extent of that injury."

Jorgensen had just returned from injury to begin the month, but is already back injured, with the goalie now dealing with a groin injury. He will be set for scans in the coming days to decipher the severity of the issue, hopefully not facing another extended absence. This will leave Robert Sanchez to start in net moving forward after Jorgensen was given the start last time out against PSG.

Filip Jorgensen
Chelsea
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