Filip Jorgensen headshot

Filip Jorgensen Injury: Set to miss multiple weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Jorgensen (groin) will be sidelined for multiple weeks, manager Liam Rosenior confirmed Thursday. "Unfortunately, Filip had his scan and needed a minor operation," said Rosenior. "Nothing too serious again, it's a matter of weeks."

Jorgensen has had a tough stretch due to injuries, and the latest setback will keep him sidelined again. This comes at a bad time for the goalkeeper, as he had been playing regularly in recent weeks. With Jorgensen out, Robert Sanchez should operate as Chelsea's No. 1 option between the posts until further notice.

Filip Jorgensen
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Jorgensen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Jorgensen See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
SOC
Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
Author Image
Luke Atzert
March 15, 2025
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 28
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
March 3, 2025