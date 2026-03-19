Filip Jorgensen Injury: Set to miss multiple weeks
Jorgensen (groin) will be sidelined for multiple weeks, manager Liam Rosenior confirmed Thursday. "Unfortunately, Filip had his scan and needed a minor operation," said Rosenior. "Nothing too serious again, it's a matter of weeks."
Jorgensen has had a tough stretch due to injuries, and the latest setback will keep him sidelined again. This comes at a bad time for the goalkeeper, as he had been playing regularly in recent weeks. With Jorgensen out, Robert Sanchez should operate as Chelsea's No. 1 option between the posts until further notice.
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