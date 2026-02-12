Filip Jorgensen Injury: Still in rehab
Jorgensen (undisclosed) is not fully fit and still working on his rehabilitation, coach Liam Rosenior said in a press conference, according to Bobby Vincent from Football London. "Filip is not fully fit at the moment. He's working really, really hard on his rehab."
Jorgensen is still grinding through rehab after picking up a minor knock against Pafos in the Champions League. He's progressing, but he's not match-ready just yet. There's no clear timeline for his return to the Blues' squad, though his absence doesn't shake the depth chart too much since he primarily serves as the backup to Robert Sanchez.
