Filip Jorgensen headshot

Filip Jorgensen Injury: Still in rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Jorgensen (undisclosed) is not fully fit and still working on his rehabilitation, coach Liam Rosenior said in a press conference, according to Bobby Vincent from Football London. "Filip is not fully fit at the moment. He's working really, really hard on his rehab."

Jorgensen is still grinding through rehab after picking up a minor knock against Pafos in the Champions League. He's progressing, but he's not match-ready just yet. There's no clear timeline for his return to the Blues' squad, though his absence doesn't shake the depth chart too much since he primarily serves as the backup to Robert Sanchez.

Filip Jorgensen
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Jorgensen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Jorgensen See More
Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
SOC
Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
Author Image
Luke Atzert
335 days ago
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 28
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
347 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
350 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
350 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings & Projections for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Feb. 25, 26, 27
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings & Projections for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Feb. 25, 26, 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
354 days ago