Filip Jorgensen News: Allows five goals
Jorgensen had three saves and allowed five goals in Wednesday's 5-2 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.
Jorgensen made three saves and conceded five goals in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to PSG, enduring a difficult outing after losing possession in his own box, which allowed Vitinha to restore the lead. The goalkeeper, who has recently moved ahead of Robert Sanchez in the pecking order, did not justify that decision in the best way with his performance. The Dane, if he starts, will look to bounce back against Newcastle United on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Jorgensen See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 304 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 49 days ago
-
Game Previews
Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea Predictions, Odds, & Lineups363 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 28March 3, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28February 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Jorgensen See More