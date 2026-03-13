Filip Jorgensen headshot

Filip Jorgensen News: Allows five goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Jorgensen had three saves and allowed five goals in Wednesday's 5-2 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Jorgensen made three saves and conceded five goals in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to PSG, enduring a difficult outing after losing possession in his own box, which allowed Vitinha to restore the lead. The goalkeeper, who has recently moved ahead of Robert Sanchez in the pecking order, did not justify that decision in the best way with his performance. The Dane, if he starts, will look to bounce back against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Filip Jorgensen
Chelsea
