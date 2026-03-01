Filip Jorgensen headshot

Filip Jorgensen News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Jorgensen (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Arsenal.

Jorgensen is finally back as an option for the club, returning to a bench role after an injury dating back to January. He is likely to continue serving as backup keep for the club moving forward, with Robert Sanchez the preferred option.

Filip Jorgensen
Chelsea
