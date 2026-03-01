Filip Jorgensen News: Bench option
Jorgensen (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Arsenal.
Jorgensen is finally back as an option for the club, returning to a bench role after an injury dating back to January. He is likely to continue serving as backup keep for the club moving forward, with Robert Sanchez the preferred option.
