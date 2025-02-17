Fantasy Soccer
Filip Jorgensen

Filip Jorgensen News: Concedes three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Jorgensen made three saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-0 loss against Brighton.

Jorgensen got another shot in the net Friday with Robert Sanchez still benched by Enzo Maresca. He made three saves, however also allowed three goals to take the loss against Brighton. If the keeper is chosen again to start, he will face off with Aston Villa on Saturday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.

Filip Jorgensen
Chelsea
More Stats & News
