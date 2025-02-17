Filip Jorgensen News: Concedes three

Jorgensen made three saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-0 loss against Brighton.

Jorgensen got another shot in the net Friday with Robert Sanchez still benched by Enzo Maresca. He made three saves, however also allowed three goals to take the loss against Brighton. If the keeper is chosen again to start, he will face off with Aston Villa on Saturday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.