Filip Jorgensen News: Makes bench Monday
Jorgensen (groin) is on the bench for Monday's clash against Nottingham.
Jorgensen has been included in the squad after his return to the training ground proved quicker than initially expected following the minor surgery to address the groin issue that had kept him out for several weeks. New coach Calum McFarlane opted to keep faith with Robert Sanchez between the posts for now, slotting the Danish keeper back into a backup role as he continues to build his way back to full match fitness. His presence in the squad is nonetheless an encouraging development, and the competition for the starting goalkeeping spot between the two is one to monitor closely in the closing stages of the campaign.
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