Filip Jorgensen News: Three saves in victory
Jorgensen recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Aston Villa.
Jorgensen made three saves and one clearance Wednesday in his third Premier League appearance (two starts) as Chelsea earned a resounding 4-1 road victory over Aston Villa. The promising young keeper was thrust into the starting XI after head coach Liam Rosenior benched Robert Sanchez. if Jorgensen remains the preferred option, look for him in net Wednesday when Chelsea return to Champions League play versus Paris Saint-Germain.
