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Filip Jorgensen News: Two saves Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Jorgensen made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Jorgensen was beaten once during Saturday's draw, but tightened up after that and secured the draw. The goalkeeper wasn't overly tested by a Liverpool attack that seemingly lacks any sort of real threat. He will have a brutally difficult clash next time out when he takes on Manchester City, who have a brilliant attack, next time out.

Filip Jorgensen
Chelsea
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