Filip Jorgensen News: Two saves Saturday
Jorgensen made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.
Jorgensen was beaten once during Saturday's draw, but tightened up after that and secured the draw. The goalkeeper wasn't overly tested by a Liverpool attack that seemingly lacks any sort of real threat. He will have a brutally difficult clash next time out when he takes on Manchester City, who have a brilliant attack, next time out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Jorgensen See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 364 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 364 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3061 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3064 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 466 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Jorgensen See More