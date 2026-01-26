Kostic sealed the result in the 86th minute with a low shot from distance that slipped into the bottom corner. The strike came as Juventus were playing with growing confidence after Kenan Yildiz's goal had given the Old Lady a two goal lead, and it punished Napoli's late drop in intensity. He delivered exactly the kind of end product that turns a strong performance into a statement scoreline. Kostic has mainly been a bench option this season for Juventus, and his third Serie A goal of the campaign equals his goal total from his first season with the club in 2022\/23.