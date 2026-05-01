Filip Stojilkovic headshot

Filip Stojilkovic News: Fires three shots in Lecce meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 12:04am

Stojilkovic recorded three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) and won one tackle in Friday's 2-1 loss against Lecce.

Stojilkovic paced his team in shots in his second consecutive start but couldn't capitalize on a pair of good opportunities. He's still searching for his first goal contribution. He'll face competition from Rafiu Durosinmi and Henrik Meister the rest of the way. He has tallied four attempts (one on target), one key pass and two crosses (one accurate) in his last five appearances.

Filip Stojilkovic
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