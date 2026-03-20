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Filip Ugrinic Injury: Won't be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Ugrinic is dealing with a knee injury and won't be available for Saturday's game against Sevilla, according to manager Carlos Corberan. "Ugrinic was experiencing pain in his knee, and in the end, he won't be part of the squad."

Except for a match against Celta Vigo on Jan. 3, Ugrinic hasn't left the starting lineup since making his first start of the season against Atletico Madrid on Dec. 13 last year. With Ugrinic out, Guido Rodriguez and Javi Guerra should play in central midfield.

Filip Ugrinic
Valencia
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