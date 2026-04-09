Filippo Mane Injury: Back in partial training

Mane (undisclosed) is back in partial training but has yet to participate in full sessions, so he's not expected to be available for Saturday's game against Bayer Leverkusen. "Filippo is partially integrated," manager Niko Kovac told media Thursday.

Mane hasn't been able to log full training sessions yet, so he'll have to continue waiting for his chance to return to action. That said, he's a young player who offers depth on defense and not much else, meaning he won't carry a lot of fantasy appeal even if he's cleared to return to action.