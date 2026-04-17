Filippo Mane Injury: Training well, should return

Mane (undisclosed) has been training well in recent weeks and should be in contention for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to coach Niko Kovac, per Ruhr 24. "Filippo is training well, apart from the three injured players, everyone is fit."

Mane had been limited to partial training sessions when last mentioned, unable to participate in full team sessions ahead of the Leverkusen fixture. His progression to full team training since then is a positive step forward and gives coach Kovac an additional defensive depth option to call upon at the weekend if cleared. The young defender figures to slot into a rotational role rather than pushing for an immediate starting spot, but his availability adds useful cover for Dortmund in the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.