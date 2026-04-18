Filippo Mane News: Makes bench Saturday

Mane (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.

Mane progressed from partial training sessions to full team participation in recent weeks, earning a spot in the squad after coach Niko Kovac confirmed he was fit. The young defender had been able to take part in full team sessions only this week, making his return a positive step forward. He figures to slot into a rotational role rather than pushing for an immediate starting spot, adding useful defensive cover for Dortmund in the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.