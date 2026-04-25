Filippo Romagna Injury: Late call for Fiorentina match
Romagna (knee) "could be back on the bench Sunday," coach Fabio Grosso announced.
Romagna will need to pass a late fitness test but has good chances to be available after sitting out two fixtures due to a knee ailment. He'll eventually back up the starting center-backs. He has appeared just twice (one start) in recent months, notching one interception, eight clearances and two blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now