Filippo Romagna headshot

Filippo Romagna Injury: Late call for Fiorentina match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Romagna (knee) "could be back on the bench Sunday," coach Fabio Grosso announced.

Romagna will need to pass a late fitness test but has good chances to be available after sitting out two fixtures due to a knee ailment. He'll eventually back up the starting center-backs. He has appeared just twice (one start) in recent months, notching one interception, eight clearances and two blocks.

Filippo Romagna
Sassuolo
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