Filippo Romagna Injury: Nursing knee issue
Romagna is dealing with some lingering knee soreness and will be monitored for a few weeks, Sassuolo announced.
Romagna is likely headed for a multi-game absence after drawing a rare start over Tarik Muharemovic after the international break in the last round. Sebastian Walukiewicz will be the top backup center-back in addition to starting at right-back. Pedro Felipe could also get some minutes if needed.
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