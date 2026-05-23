Filippo Romagna Injury: Stays out for Parma contest
Romagna (undisclosed) "won't be available Sunday," coach Fabio Grosso announced.
Romagna could have gotten the nod since Jay Idzes (foot) and Tarik Muharemovic (undisclosed) are both in doubt, but he'll skip the second game in a row. He has appeared just five times (four starts) this season, recording one tackle, five interceptions and 12 clearances, with no clean sheets.
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