Filippo Terracciano News: Completes disqualification

Terracciano served a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Lecce.

Terracciano will be eligible to play against Fiorentina next Monday and will be in the mix to start either in the back, competing with Matteo Bianchetti or Francesco Folino, or on the flank, where Giuseppe Pezzella (suspension) will be unavailable. He has notched 11 clerances, five tackles (three won) and six interceptions in his last five outings (three starting), helping secure one clean sheet.