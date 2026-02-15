Filippo Terracciano News: Notches three interceptions versus Genoa

Terracciano won one tackle and registered three clearances, one block and three interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Genoa.

Terracciano was dependable in the back and logged small numbers across the board. He has been occasionally utilized on the wings but appears to have retained a regular role after the January window despite the arrival of Sebastiano Luperto. He has helped secure two clean sheets in the last five contests, recording seven interceptions, eight clearances and two blocks in that stretch.