Filippo Terracciano News: Shows decently in Udinese match

Terracciano recorded three clearances, one interception and two tackles (zero won) and sent in one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Terracciano wasn't as busy as other Cremonese center-backs but played a part in stopping the adversaries nonetheless. He has notched at least one interception in five rounds on the trot, piling up nine and adding seven tackles (four won), 15 clearances and two blocks during that stretch, with three clean sheets.