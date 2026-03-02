Filippo Terracciano News: Will sit out Lecce game

Terracciano had seven passes, committed one foul and picked up his fifth yellow card in 24 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Milan.

Terracciano was initially spared perhaps to avoid a suspension, but he got booked anyway and will be unavailable for Sunday's away contest versus Lazio. The coach could roll with the same defense used in this one, with Matteo Bianchetti and Francesco Folino replacing Terracciano and Federico Baschirotto (undisclosed) and Federico Ceccherini and Mikayil Faye as the top deputies.