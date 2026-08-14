Finley Burns News: Signs permanently with Wigan

Burns signed a permanent deal with Wigan Athletic after departing Manchester City, the club announced.

Burns joined City's academy at 13 and progressed through the youth sides, winning the Premier League 2 title in 2020-21 with 16 league appearances at center back before making his senior debut under Pep Guardiola in a Carabao Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers in 2021. He went on to gain valuable experience through loan spells at Swansea, Stevenage, Hull and most recently Reading, where he made 32 league appearances last season as the club finished 12th. The 23-year-old England youth international is expected to continue his development as he begins the next chapter of his career at Wigan.