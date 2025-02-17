Finn Becker News: First goal contribution of season

Becker assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Becker saw a prosperous day from his starting role Sunday, notching an assist on Tom Bischof's goal in the 44th minute. This does mark Becker's first goal contribution of the season, taking seven appearances to reach that mark. He has now started in his past five appearances, being his only starts of the season, and will look to continue in this role.