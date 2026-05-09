Finn Dahmen headshot

Finn Dahmen News: Allows one goal to Gladbach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Dahmen registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win against Monchengladbach.

Dahmen was tested mostly from distance but conceded a late strike from Giovanni Reyna, marking his eighth straight game without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has remained active though, as he has registered 41 saves and 21 clearances across his most recent 10 matches played. He'll have one last chance to produce this season as his side looks to extend a six-game undefeated streak next weekend against Union Berlin's unpredictable offense.

Finn Dahmen
FC Augsburg
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