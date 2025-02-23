Finn Dahmen News: Another four-save clean sheet

Dahmen registered four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 win over Monchengladbach.

Saturday marks back-to-back four-save clean sheets for Dahmen. Going back further, he has three consecutive clean sheets, an impressive span that saw him also log 13 saves and one clearance. Go back even further, and Dahmen has five clean sheets with a 90.0 save percentage across his eight appearances in 2025. It is safe to say that the early part of this year has been friendly to the Augsburg goalkeeper.