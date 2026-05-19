Finn Dahmen News: Beaten four times in finale
Dahmen had five saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 loss versus Union Berlin.
Dahmen was beaten four times, and it's fair to say he had some degree of responsibility in at least two of those goals. The veteran goalkeeper started in each of Augsburg's 34 matches this season, allowing 61 goals, making 106 saves and keeping just five clean sheets.
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