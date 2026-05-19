Finn Dahmen headshot

Finn Dahmen News: Beaten four times in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Dahmen had five saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 loss versus Union Berlin.

Dahmen was beaten four times, and it's fair to say he had some degree of responsibility in at least two of those goals. The veteran goalkeeper started in each of Augsburg's 34 matches this season, allowing 61 goals, making 106 saves and keeping just five clean sheets.

Finn Dahmen
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Finn Dahmen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Finn Dahmen See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Sorare 2022/23 Bundesliga Goalkeeper Rankings
SOC
Sorare 2022/23 Bundesliga Goalkeeper Rankings
Author Image
Ian Faletti
July 22, 2022