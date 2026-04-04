Finn Dahmen News: Beaten once in draw
Dahmen allowed a goal while making three saves during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.
Dahmen allowed the gmae tying goal in the second half as Augsburg settled for a point Saturday. The keeper has allowed eight goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts. Augsburg have a home clash against Hoffenheim on Friday.
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