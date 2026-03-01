Finn Dahmen headshot

Finn Dahmen News: Clean Sheet Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Dahmen registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 2-0 victory over 1. FC Köln.

Dahmen saw a great match in net Friday as he stopped all three shots while only allowing a goal in the loss. This comes after he didn't earn a clean sheet in his last outing, now with two in his past three appearances. He is up to five this season in 24 appearances, facing Leipzig next on Saturday.

Finn Dahmen
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Finn Dahmen
