Finn Dahmen headshot

Finn Dahmen News: Concedes five in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Dahmen made three saves and allowed five goals in Sunday's 5-2 loss versus VfB Stuttgart.

Dahmen turned aside just three of eight VfB Stuttgart shots on goal Sunday and made four clearances as Augsburg limply capitulated in a 5-2 home defeat. Over his most recent five starting appearances the veteran keeper has made 18 saves and 15 clearances while conceding 11 goals and recording one clean sheet. Dahmen will look for a bounce-back performance April 4 when Augsburg return to league play in a matchup at Hamburger SV.

Finn Dahmen
FC Augsburg
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