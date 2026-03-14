Finn Dahmen News: Concedes in each half
Dahmen allowed two goals while making three saves during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Dortmund.
Dahmen allowed a goal in each half as Augsburg dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for 13 saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Dahmen and company take on Stuttgart next Sunday.
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