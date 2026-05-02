Finn Dahmen headshot

Finn Dahmen News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Dahmen allowed a goal while making three saves during Saturday's 3-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Dahmen allowed a goal in the second half, but was backed with three goals as Augsburg won all three points. The keeper has allowed one goal in each of his last three starts, combining for 18 saves over that stretch. Dahmen and company take on Gladbach at hoe next weekend.

Finn Dahmen
FC Augsburg
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