Finn Dahmen News: Concedes twice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Dahmen had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg.

Dahmen conceded two goals Saturday, his 11 match this season conceding multiple goals, but this was the first one of those matches where he managed to win the contest thanks to a late comeback by his attack. He faces a matchup of similar difficulty Friday versus Koln, a side which has scored 33 goals through 23 matches this season.

Finn Dahmen
FC Augsburg
