Finn Dahmen headshot

Finn Dahmen News: Concedes two in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Dahmen allowed two goals while making two saves during Friday's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.

Dahmen allowed two goals after being staked to a two goal lead as Augsburg settled for a point Friday. The keeper has allowed eight goals while combining for eight saves over his last three starts. Augsburg head to Leverkusen next weekend.

Finn Dahmen
FC Augsburg
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