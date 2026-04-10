Finn Dahmen News: Concedes two in draw
Dahmen allowed two goals while making two saves during Friday's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.
Dahmen allowed two goals after being staked to a two goal lead as Augsburg settled for a point Friday. The keeper has allowed eight goals while combining for eight saves over his last three starts. Augsburg head to Leverkusen next weekend.
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